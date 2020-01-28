Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

TSE:AFN opened at C$46.77 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$37.84 and a 12 month high of C$63.11. The firm has a market cap of $859.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$45.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.37.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$260.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$255.73 million. Research analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 2.9740921 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$63.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.00.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

