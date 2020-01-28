Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:AIH traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,894. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.28 million for the quarter.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

