Aencoin (AEN) Market Cap Tops $9.32 Million

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Aencoin has a total market cap of $9.32 million and approximately $65,340.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aencoin token can now be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. During the last week, Aencoin has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aencoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.48 or 0.05653128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026135 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00127977 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002689 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00032918 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Aencoin Profile

Aencoin is a token. Its launch date was May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,265,785 tokens. The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin . Aencoin’s official website is www.aencoin.com

Aencoin Token Trading

Aencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.