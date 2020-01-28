Aegis Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $1,800.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Aegis from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Aegis’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,480.25.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded up $5.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,437.49. The stock had a trading volume of 263,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,393.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,269.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 105.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.4% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 59.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.