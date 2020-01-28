Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s (AMS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 286.50 ($3.77) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $616.74 million and a PE ratio of 29.84. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a one year low of GBX 214.76 ($2.83) and a one year high of GBX 357 ($4.70). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 286.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 273.04.
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile
