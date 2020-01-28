Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s (AMS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 286.50 ($3.77) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $616.74 million and a PE ratio of 29.84. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a one year low of GBX 214.76 ($2.83) and a one year high of GBX 357 ($4.70). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 286.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 273.04.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced wound care dressings under the ActivHeal brand; medical adhesives for closing and sealing tissue under the LiquiBand brand name; and sutures and haemostats for the medical device market under the RESORBA brand.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.