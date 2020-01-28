Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Cut by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $349.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.63 and a 200-day moving average of $299.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $237.27 and a 12-month high of $355.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,473.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura increased their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

