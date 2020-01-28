Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Reduced by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,993 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.8% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,055 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 31.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after buying an additional 972,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,115,679 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after buying an additional 243,401 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,952,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $7.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,751. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $237.27 and a 52 week high of $355.69. The company has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

