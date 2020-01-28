Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) One Day Volume Hits $1.85 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 90% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $661,052.00 and approximately $1.85 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinTiger, LBank and HADAX. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 50.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,064.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.80 or 0.01905201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.04 or 0.04055753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00648447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00124356 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00729595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009951 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00618274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BiteBTC, LBank, HADAX and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.