Achillion Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 13,861 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,747% compared to the typical volume of 286 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACHN shares. JMP Securities cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Svb Leerink lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.30 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

In other news, Director David Scheer sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $66,160.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 20,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,851,000 after buying an additional 324,147 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACHN opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $858.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a current ratio of 8.96.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

