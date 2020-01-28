Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO) Insider Purchases £69,000 in Stock

Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO) insider Bill Russell bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 345 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £69,000 ($90,765.59).

Shares of LON:ACSO opened at GBX 344 ($4.53) on Tuesday. Accesso Technology Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 320 ($4.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,550 ($20.39). The stock has a market cap of $95.09 million and a P/E ratio of -66.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 476.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 703.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACSO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,350 ($17.76).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

