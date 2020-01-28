Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.51 (LON:ASIT)

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT) announced a dividend on Monday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:ASIT opened at GBX 88.96 ($1.17) on Tuesday. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 94.35 ($1.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 80.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The firm has a market cap of $169.25 million and a P/E ratio of -31.77.

Get Aberforth Split Level Income Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Graeme Bissett acquired 10,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £8,900.92 ($11,708.66).

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Split Level Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.