Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) Insider Jonathan Simon Milner Sells 1,100,000 Shares

Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,412 ($18.57), for a total transaction of £15,532,000 ($20,431,465.40).

Shares of ABC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,400 ($18.42). 1,010,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,233. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 64.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,384.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,266.05. Abcam Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03).

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price target (up from GBX 1,230 ($16.18)) on shares of Abcam in a report on Friday, January 10th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Abcam to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Abcam presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,310.80 ($17.24).

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

