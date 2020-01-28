Abcam (LON:ABC) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,470 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price objective upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an add rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Abcam to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price target (up previously from GBX 1,230 ($16.18)) on shares of Abcam in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,310.80 ($17.24).

ABC stock opened at GBX 1,398 ($18.39) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.13. Abcam has a 52-week low of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,384.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,266.05.

In other Abcam news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 25,381 shares of Abcam stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40), for a total transaction of £297,211.51 ($390,964.89).

About Abcam

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

