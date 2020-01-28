A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.13-$3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.A. O. Smith also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.50 EPS.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.32. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $728.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.87.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

