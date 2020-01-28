A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.87.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,155 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 39,330.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,765,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,106 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 14,348.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 554,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,159,000 after purchasing an additional 410,940 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

