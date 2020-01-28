A. O. Smith Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

A. O. Smith has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.13. 1,767,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,813. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $728.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.87.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.