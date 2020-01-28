8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 8X8 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. 8X8 has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.96.

Shares of EGHT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 17,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,248. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34. 8X8 has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.51 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $74,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vikram Verma bought 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,122,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,364,000 after purchasing an additional 86,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 8X8 by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,021,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,514,000 after buying an additional 2,002,790 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in 8X8 by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,450,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,213,000 after buying an additional 211,882 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in 8X8 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,066,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,538,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

