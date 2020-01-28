870,340 Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 870,340 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,387,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.41% of Silicon Motion Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 197,182 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 29,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,621 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,691 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after purchasing an additional 371,858 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

SIMO traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,056. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.92.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.