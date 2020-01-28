841 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $154.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.93. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $160.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

