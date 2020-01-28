7,371 Shares in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Bought by Ford Financial Group Inc.

Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,205,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 110.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,095,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after acquiring an additional 575,966 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 911,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 153,788 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 652,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after acquiring an additional 73,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000.

BAB stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.59. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,076. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $33.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.0936 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

