$727.62 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to announce sales of $727.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $738.90 million and the lowest is $720.60 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $748.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $884.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.19 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 9.87%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

Dycom Industries stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 389,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,976. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $64.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average of $48.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,091 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 59.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 322,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 119,725 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 232,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 88.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 177,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 83,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

