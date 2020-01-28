67,133 Shares in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 67,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000. Domtar accounts for approximately 1.1% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Domtar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,941,000 after acquiring an additional 164,720 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Domtar by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,636,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,590,000 after purchasing an additional 173,402 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domtar by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 583,128 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 633,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Domtar by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 487,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Domtar stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,009. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.94. Domtar Corp has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Domtar had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

