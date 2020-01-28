$5.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to report $5.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.62 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $5.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $21.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.94 billion to $21.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $22.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

In related news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $147,631.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,598 shares in the company, valued at $104,503,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,125,000 after purchasing an additional 698,009 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,574,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.8% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,201,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 238,734 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 894,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.24. The company had a trading volume of 101,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.03. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

