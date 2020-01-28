48,100 Shares in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flex by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of FLEX opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
In other news, President Douglas Britt sold 15,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,313.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 35,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $410,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,214,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,229,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,826 shares of company stock worth $2,311,432. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
About Flex
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.
