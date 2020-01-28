4,730 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 234.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average is $57.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

