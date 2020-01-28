3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.30-9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.61.

MMM stock opened at $175.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.55 and a 200-day moving average of $168.89. 3M has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded 3M from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.08.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.