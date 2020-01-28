3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Position Reduced by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Vista LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $7.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

