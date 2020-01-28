3M Co (NYSE:MMM) is Corundum Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 9.1% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $10.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,912,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.55 and its 200-day moving average is $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.
MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.
In related news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
