3M Co (NYSE:MMM) is Corundum Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 9.1% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $10.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,912,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.55 and its 200-day moving average is $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

In related news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

