3,726 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,102,140,000 after purchasing an additional 281,116 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,581,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 79,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,446 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.10. 33,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $216.52 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $357.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.17.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul David Miller sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.62, for a total value of $1,715,274.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $1,733,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,254 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,289.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,322,149 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

