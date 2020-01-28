32,887 Shares in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Purchased by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLIBA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GCI Liberty by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

Shares of GLIBA stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,150. GCI Liberty Inc has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $74.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.34.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). GCI Liberty had a net margin of 56.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $227.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $1,157,300.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at $78,046,905.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $2,191,029.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,080,490.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

GLIBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLIBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA).

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.