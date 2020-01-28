323,689 Shares in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 323,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,067,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Air Products & Chemicals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 66,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,174,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.06.

Shares of APD stock traded up $3.09 on Tuesday, hitting $236.56. The company had a trading volume of 25,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,496. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.73 and a twelve month high of $244.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

