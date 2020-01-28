2,523 Shares in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Purchased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,897,000 after acquiring an additional 59,776 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 11,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 68,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 329,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.58.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

