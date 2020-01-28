22,000 Shares in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $295.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

