2,059 Shares in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,059 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,864,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $111.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $114.43 on Tuesday. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $120.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average of $91.99.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,228,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.