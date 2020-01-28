20,062 Shares in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,504,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTB traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.83. 9,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,296. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $35.29.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTB shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

