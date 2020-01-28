$2.59 EPS Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to post earnings per share of $2.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the lowest is $2.49. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $9.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nomura set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

Shares of VAC traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.63. 6,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,289. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.28 and its 200 day moving average is $110.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.40. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $131.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $367,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $1,960,035.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,461 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

