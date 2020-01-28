$2.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to announce sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 billion and the highest is $2.51 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $9.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $11.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lam Research.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.05.

LRCX traded up $7.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.69. 1,814,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,780. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $556,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $1,138,306.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,883 shares of company stock worth $15,588,069 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 657.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 222,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

