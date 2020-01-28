$2.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will announce sales of $2.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $2.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $9.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.73.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,870. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. Also, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

