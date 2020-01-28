1,855,000 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,855,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $53,795,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,463,619 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,728,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,757 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 297,429 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 395,511 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 23,653 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,582,829. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

