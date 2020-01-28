15,070 Shares in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Purchased by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the second quarter worth $29,047,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 265.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 3,090.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after buying an additional 357,121 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the second quarter valued at about $18,935,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SPOT. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.89.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.60. 12,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,881. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.84 and a beta of 1.91. Spotify has a twelve month low of $110.57 and a twelve month high of $161.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.76. Spotify had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

