$14.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) to announce sales of $14.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.45 billion and the lowest is $14.01 billion. Prudential Financial reported sales of $17.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $54.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.44 billion to $55.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $58.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.28 billion to $59.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 53.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 236.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,016. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.26 and a 200 day moving average of $91.29. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

