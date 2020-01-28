1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) Short Interest Down 86.1% in January

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 1347 Property Insurance by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 1347 Property Insurance by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 1347 Property Insurance by 12.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIH remained flat at $$5.68 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,338. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.48. 1347 Property Insurance has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $6.10.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. 1347 Property Insurance had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded 1347 Property Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

