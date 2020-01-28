$13.22 Million in Sales Expected for TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) to post sales of $13.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.13 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $5.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $43.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $47.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $116.89 million, with estimates ranging from $103.10 million to $125.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 427.70% and a negative return on equity of 430.28%. The company had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TXMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXMD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,989. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $680.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

