1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €33.08 ($38.46).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRI. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.60 ($55.35) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

DRI traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €21.14 ($24.58). 458,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39. 1&1 Drillisch has a one year low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a one year high of €39.42 ($45.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.72.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

