10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.25

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.25 and last traded at $106.49, with a volume of 30200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXG. Evercore ISI began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.78.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $61.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.33 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,596,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

