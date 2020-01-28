10,166 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Bought by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,729,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 29,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.06. The company had a trading volume of 101,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,174. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.52 and a 200-day moving average of $109.84.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

