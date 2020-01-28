$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $2.24. Kohl’s reported earnings per share of $2.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.13. 1,188,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,304. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 582.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,155 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kohl’s by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,495,000 after purchasing an additional 808,197 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 1,843.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 765,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after purchasing an additional 726,291 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,300,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Kohl’s by 824.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 414,013 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

