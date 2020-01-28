$1.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) will post sales of $1.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Encana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.86 billion. Encana posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encana will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $7.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encana.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECA. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on Encana and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC lowered Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.05.

In other Encana news, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $4,251,660.00. Insiders bought a total of 47,300 shares of company stock worth $193,080 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECA. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Encana in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Encana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Encana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Encana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Encana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECA stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. 35,908,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,039,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. Encana has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

