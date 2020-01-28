$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) to post $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $7.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.43. 909,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.55. Dover has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other Dover news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $579,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,084,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,310 shares of company stock worth $2,724,287. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dover by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.