$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verisign’s earnings. Verisign posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisign will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verisign.
VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.
Shares of VRSN stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,729. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.71. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.01. Verisign has a one year low of $163.75 and a one year high of $221.78.
Verisign Company Profile
VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.
