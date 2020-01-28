$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verisign’s earnings. Verisign posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisign will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verisign.

Get Verisign alerts:

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Verisign in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisign by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisign by 92.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 172.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,729. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.71. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.01. Verisign has a one year low of $163.75 and a one year high of $221.78.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisign (VRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.